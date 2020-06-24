Here’s When You Can Reportedly Buy the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 ‘Lmnte’

Yeezy fans are in for a treat: another new colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 has reportedly surfaced.

As shared by sneaker leak account @yeezymafia, the “Lmnte” colorway of the Kanye West signature silhouette is rumored to be in the works for fall along with an additional reflective counterpart. New photos show a predominantly dark brown Primeknit upper with hits of sunny yellow in a perforated stripe that runs across the midfoot of the shoe, all set atop a translucent Boost midsole with a tangerine gum sole finish.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Lmnte” is reportedly set to release in a few months with a price tag of $230 for adult sizes.

The news of the yellow-accented colorway follows surfaced images of an additional “Pepper” iteration that made headlines in mid-June.

Related Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Embraces Athleisure in Leggings & Hoka One Ones Nike Dunk Low SP 'Champ Colors' Quickly Sold Out -- Here's Where to Buy Them Now Jessica Simpson Doubles Up on Bright Tie-Dye Sweats for an At-Home Book Signing

A mock-up photo of the lifestyle shoe brings together shades of blue and gray on the form-fitting Primeknit uppers; featuring both reflective or non-reflective accents depending on your preference, a contrasting deep brown patch across the side of the shoe takes the style to the next level. The finishing touch comes with a tan Boost-cushioned midsole and a slate outsole.

While Adidas hasn’t announced any official information for the Yeezy Boost 380 “Pepper,” Yeezy Mafia stated that the silhouette will launch in September with an expected retail price of $230 as well..

This silhouette was previously known as the Yeezy Boost 350 V3 before it was renamed the Yeezy Boost 380. It made its retail debut in the “Alien” colorway on Dec. 12, 2019, retailing for $230. The current resale price is around $450 on StockX. Other reported colorways include the “Blue Oat” iteration as well as an “Onyx” option and glow-in-the-dark “Hylte Glow” and “Calcite Glow” makeups

As of now, Adidas has yet to announce the release information about the new yellow-stroked Yeezy Boost 380 colorway. Adidas also has an alerts sign-up online to stay on top of all the updates for its Yeezy styles.