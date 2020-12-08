A Trio of Adidas Yeezy Boost 380s Are Releasing This Week

A new set of Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 styles are on the way.

The German sportswear brand took to social media today to announce that the “Hylte,” “Lmnte” and “Azure” colorways of the popular Kanye West-designed shoe will hit shelves this Saturday.

The brand confirmed that each pair is dropping at select countries across the globe with the first pair arriving in North America and Latin America while the “Lmnte” iteration will be available exclusively in the Asia Pacific region, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The final style is releasing in Europe, Russia, and Ukraine.

The “Hylte” Yeezy Boost 380 dons a bold yellow Primeknit upper that’s contrasted by a green perforated patch on the lateral side, and matching yellow shoelaces. Capping off the look is a full-length Boost midsole. The style will also be available in a reflective colorway dropping on Dec. 11. The non-reflective pairs drop in full-family sizing including in adults, kids and infant sizing on Dec. 12.

The kids’ version of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Hylte.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The infants’ version of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Hylte.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

For the “Lmnte” makeup, Adidas opted for a dark brown palette fused with yellow hits on the lateral side. Adding to the look is a grey Boost midsole and a gum outsole. Finally, the “Azure” continues the brown color scheme that’s paired with dark blue accents and tan shoelaces, which sits atop a brown Boost midsole and matching outsole.

All three “Hylte,” “Lmnte,” and “Azure” iterations of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 will be available on Saturday via the Adidas Confirmed app, Adidas.com/Yeezy, and at select Yeezy retailers in their respective countries. The adult sizing retails for $230 each.

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Lmnte.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas