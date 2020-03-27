Here’s When You Can Reportedly Buy the Yeezy Boost 380 ‘Blue Oat’

It appears a new colorway of Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy sneakers is in the works and it’s already building up hype.

Sneaker leak social media account Yeezy Mafia released images of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Blue Oat,” a colorway previously rumored to be called “Bloarf.” The photos show a predominantly dark brown Primeknit upper with hits of orange and a perforated sky blue stripe, which sits atop a translucent Boost midsole. The style is rumored to drop in May 2020 with a selling price of $230.

This silhouette was previously known as the Yeezy Boost 350 V3 before it was renamed the Yeezy Boost 380. It made its retail debut in the “Alien” colorway on Dec. 12, 2019, retailing for $230. The current resale price is around $450 on StockX.

The “Blue Oat” colorway first leaked in January by @py_rates on Instagram, along with nine other styles including the “Barium” Yeezy Boost Quantum and the “Alvah” Yeezy 700 V3.

As of now, Adidas has yet to announce the release information about the new Yeezy Boost 380 colorway. Adidas also has an alerts sign-up online.

