A Detailed Look at the Upcoming Yeezy Boost 380 ‘Blue Oat’

A detailed look at one of the highly anticipated Adidas Yeezy sneaker releases has surfaced on social media.

Sneaker leaker account @repgod888 on Instagram has released a series of images of the upcoming Yeezy Boost 380 in the “Blue Oat” colorway. Similar to the leaked mock-up images last month, the shoe makes use of a brown-based Primeknit upper that’s contrasted by a perforated vibrant blue panel on the side. The look is finished off with Adidas’ signature Boost cushioning in the midsole. According to the Yeezy Mafia, this pair is reportedly releasing in May for a retail price of $230.

The Yeezy Boost 380 was first released to the public in the “Alien” colorway on Dec. 12, 2019, and it is currently reselling on StockX for around $440.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the latest Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Linen” is launching on Saturday on the Adidas app and Yeezy Supply for $220.

Meanwhile, the brand’s retail stores across the U.S., Canada and Europe remain closed until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A lateral view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Linen.” CREDIT: Adidas

