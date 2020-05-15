Another Upcoming Yeezy Boost 380 Release Leaked

A new Adidas Yeezy style is arriving soon, according to @yeezyseason2 on Instagram.

The sneaker leak account shared a closeup image of a potential first look of an upcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 release in a blue colorway. The leaked images revealed a blue-based Primeknit upper that’s contrasted by a darker hue with perforations that run through the midfoot. Although images of the rest of the shoe were not shared, the aforementioned account provided a mock-up depiction suggesting that it will include a full-length Boost midsole that’s housed within a blue plastic shell and a matching rubber outsole.

Adidas has not confirmed any release details for this blue Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 colorway, however reports suggest it is likely to launch this year for a retail price of $240.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the latest Yeezy 500 High “Tyrian” is releasing tomorrow on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select retailers for $220. There are also reports that the stealthy Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Black” is returning on May 23 and the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zyon” will arrive on May 30. Both pairs are expected to release on Adidas.com/Yeezy and will retail for $220 each.