First Look at the ‘Azure’ Yeezy Boost 380 Releasing in December

A first look at an upcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 release has surfaced on social media.

Sneaker leak account @yeezyseason2 shared a new image on Instagram of the “Azure” iteration of the Kanye West-designed Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 shoe, which is reportedly slated to hit stores in December. It sports a combination of dark brown and burgundy hues on the breathable Primeknit upper that’s contrasted by a vibrant blue perforated stripe running across the lateral side. Additional details include beige-colored laces along with a dark brown shell encapsulating the full-length Boost midsole and matching brown outsole.

The Yeezy Mafia also revealed in June that the Yeezy Boost 380 “Azure” will be arriving in both reflective and non-reflective variations. While Adidas hasn’t yet confirmed the release info for the shoe, it’s reportedly expected drop on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers.

Additional Yeezy Boost 380 styles are reportedly releasing in “Pepper,” “Calcite Glow,” “Onyx,” “Lmnte” and “Hylte Glow” colorways before the end of the year.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the latest Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Bone” is releasing in full-family sizing this Saturday on Adidas.com/Yeezy at 10 a.m. ET, on Yeezy Supply and at select retailers. The adult sizes will come with a $220 price tag.