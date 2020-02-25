Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Zyon’ Reportedly Debuting in the Spring

A new colorway of Kanye West’s popular Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker has been revealed and it may be releasing sooner than you think.

According to sneaker leak account @theyeezymafia, the “Zyon” makeup is expected to arrive at retailers sometime during spring ’20. Leaked images of the shoe were previewed by Instagram user @yeezyseason2 revealing a shoe with a light brown Primeknit upper that’s paired with a black stripe covering the lateral side, which sits atop a full-length Boost midsole and rubber outsole.

While the release information has yet to be announced by the Three Stripes, the “Zyon” colorway is reportedly dropping in May for $220.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 made its debut in 2016 and is still arguably the most popular model from the Yeezy line. (Its most recent release, a trio of regional-exclusive “Tail Light,” “Flax,” and “Earth” colorways, sold out almost instantly.) Looking ahead to some upcoming Yeezy releases, the “Orange” Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN is scheduled to arrive this weekend and the “Desert Sage” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 dropping in full-family sizing next month.

