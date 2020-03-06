A Closer Look at the Upcoming ‘Zyon’ Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2

Detailed images for one of this year’s highly-anticipated Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 releases have surfaced.

Thanks to the sneaker leak account @hanzuying on Instagram, a closer look at the upcoming style for the Kanye West-designed sneaker reveals a mixture of brown shades covering the breathable Primeknit upper that’s contrasted by a black stripe running across the lateral side. Adding to the look is a light green sock liner, as well as a white Boost midsole and gum outsole.

According to the account, the “Zyon” iteration is expected to hit stores sometime during the summer season with a retail price of $220.

It has been four years since the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 model made its debut and it doesn’t appear that the releases are slowing down. Recent leaks have suggested that the “Desert Sage” and “Cinder” colorways are expected to arrive on March 14 and March 21, respectively.

