Yeezy Reportedly Delays the Launch of Two Sneakers

Fans of the Adidas Yeezy line will have to wait a little longer before they can get their hands on two anticipated sneaker releases.

The sneaker leak social media account Yeezy Mafia revealed on Instagram today that the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zyon” and both the reflective and non-reflective Yeezy Boost 380 “Blue Oat” styles have reportedly been delayed. “Out of respect to communities, supporters and partners, these launches have been delayed from June to July,” a statement made by Yeezy Mafia on Instagram read.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zyon” was initially scheduled to release this Saturday, while the Yeezy Boost 380 “Blue Oat” was slated to launch the following week but is now reported to drop sometime in July. There are additional Yeezy releases that were reported to arrive this month, including the Yeezy Quantum “Barium” on June 25 followed by the Asia-exclusive restock of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” on June 27, however it doesn’t appear that wither of these releases will be pushed back.

As of now, this release update has not been confirmed by Adidas but expect the upcoming Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zyon” and the two Yeezy Boost 380 “Blue Oat” styles to launch sometime in July for $220 and $230, respectively.

