The Popular Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Zebra’ Is Reportedly Restocking

One of the more popular Adidas Yeezy styles to ever release is rumored to be returning to shelves this year.

According to sneaker leak account Yeezy Mafia, the fan-favorite “Zebra” makeup of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is returning on June 27. If the latest rumors hold true, this will be the fifth time that the sportswear giant has released this specific iteration of the model. It made its retail debut in February 2017 and sold out within minutes. Select sizes are currently available now on the resale market including on GOAT for around $280.

The shoe features a white Primeknit upper that’s contrasted by black stripes throughout to resemble the look of a zebra. The white stripe detail on the lateral side also features the signature “SPLY-350” branding in red. Capping off the look is a white Boost midsole and a rubber outsole.

Adidas has yet to confirm that the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” is returning on June 27. Speculation on social media states it will arrive on Adidas.com/Yeezy and on Yeezy Supply for a retail price of $220.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the new Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Linen” is releasing on Saturday via the Adidas app and at Yeezy Supply for $220. Meanwhile, the brand’s retail locations across the U.S., Canada and Europe remain closed until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

