Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Yecher’ Releasing in the Fall

Another new Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorway is reportedly hitting shelves this year.

According to the Yeezy Mafia, the “Yecher” style of the Kanye West-designed sneaker is releasing sometime in November. An early look has yet to leak but mock-up imagery reveals a new pattern on the breathable Primeknit upper in a predominately light and dark brown color scheme separated between a blue stripe across the lateral side. It also features a tan sock liner, a light brown Boost midsole and a rubber outsole.

Although not yet confirmed by the Three Stripes, this style is reportedly slated to launch in November and be available on Adidas.com/Yeezy as well as at select Adidas Yeezy retailers for $220.

The “Yecher” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is expected to join three new Yeezy Boost 380 styles arriving during the fall season including two glow-in-the-dark “Hylte Glow” and “Calcite Glow” makeups and the “Pepper” colorway. The pairs will retail for $230 each.

