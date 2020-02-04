The New ‘Tail Light’ Yeezy Boost 350 V2 May Be Releasing This Month

With February just getting started, fans are already being met with another Adidas Yeezy leak: The first look at the latest “Tail Light” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 that’s reportedly releasing this month.

Thanks to @yeezyinfluence on Instagram, we have a look at the forthcoming style, which will make use of a light gray Primeknit upper and a translucent stripe panel that streaks across the shoe’s lateral side. Adding a touch of contrast is a bright orange pull tab on the heel with the same hue leaking over onto the stripe detail. Similar to past releases, the brand’s signature Boost cushioning is once again featured in the midsole, providing all-day comfort to wearers.

Although a release date surrounding the latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Tail Light” yet to be announced by Adidas, leaker @py_rates suggests that the colorway is arriving on Feb. 22 via Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists for $220.

In related Yeezy news, the latest Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN is set to make its debut this weekend in the stealthy black colorway at select stores in New York, Tokyo and London.

