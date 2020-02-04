The New ‘Tail Light’ Yeezy Boost 350 V2 May Be Releasing This Month

With February just getting started, fans are already being met with another Adidas Yeezy leak: The first look at the latest “Tail Light” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 that’s reportedly releasing this month.
Thanks to @yeezyinfluence on Instagram, we have a look at the forthcoming style, which will make use of a light gray Primeknit upper and a translucent stripe panel that streaks across the shoe’s lateral side. Adding a touch of contrast is a bright orange pull tab on the heel with the same hue leaking over onto the stripe detail. Similar to past releases, the brand’s signature Boost cushioning is once again featured in the midsole, providing all-day comfort to wearers.
View this post on Instagram
• Yeezy 350 V2 Tail Light February 22nd FX9017 Retail $220 These a cop or drop? • You asked for it so here it is some more images of the Yeezy Tail Light. The reason there hasn’t been a lot posted on these honestly is there just isn’t a lot of photos of them. We will have more images in a few days but these will have to do for now. Some people have long called this tailgate which is incorrect. The reason for the name of these should be obvious as the red/orange pull tab at the rear of shoe is suppose to resemble a tail light on a car. This is a very simple colorway but very dope as well. As far as where these will release we will update as it gets closer to the 22nd as things change so often I wanna keep from having to change what we post and also from getting you confused. • 📸 original from Kickwhoshow
Although a release date surrounding the latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Tail Light” yet to be announced by Adidas, leaker @py_rates suggests that the colorway is arriving on Feb. 22 via Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists for $220.
In related Yeezy news, the latest Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN is set to make its debut this weekend in the stealthy black colorway at select stores in New York, Tokyo and London.
