The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Sulfur’ Is Reportedly Releasing This Week

A new colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is reportedly releasing this week and it’s expected to launch in one location.

According to sneaker leak account @yeezyseason2 on Instagram, the latest Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Sulfur” will launch on May 9. The mock-up photo suggests the style will feature a light brown Primeknit upper that’s contrasted by a translucent green stripe on the lateral side along with gray laces, collar and heel pull tab. Adding to the look is a khaki-colored shell housing the Boost midsole cushioning and a brown rubber outsole.

Adidas has not confirmed the launch information surrounding the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Sulfur” but the aforementioned account is reporting that the style will be available exclusively on Yeezysupply.com on May 9 for a retail price of $220. The shoe will be launching as a shock drop, meaning that it will release at an undisclosed time.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, it’s rumored that there will be four additional Adidas Yeezy styles arriving this month including the return of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Flax” and the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Black” on May 9 and May 23, respectively. Yeezy fans can also expect the launch of the new Yeezy 500 High “Tyrian” on May 16 as well as the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zyon” on May 30.