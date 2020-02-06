Regional-Exclusive Yeezy Boost 350 V2s Are Reportedly Dropping This Month

For sneakerheads awaiting the release of the “Earth,” “Tail Light,” and “Flax” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2s, more potential release info has surfaced.

Sneaker leak social media account Yeezy Mafia revealed that the three colorways are geared for a regional-exclusive launch this month. Aligning with the leaked images seen in recently, the “Earth” colorway opts for a dark brown Primeknit upper that’s paired with a matching brown Boost midsole and gum outsole; the “Tail Light” makeup features a light gray Primknit upper contrasted by orange details on the lateral side’s translucent stripe and on the heel’s pull tab; and the “Flax” iteration is dressed in a tonal yellow Primeknit upper along with a gray Boost midsole and yellow outsole.

The “Earth” colorway will be releasing exclusively in the America region, according to the account, the “Tail Light” will drop in Europe and Russia and “Flax” is slated to arrive in the Asia Pacific as well as in Africa.

While the release information has yet to be confirmed by Adidas, if talk on social media is correct, the trio of styles are expected to launch on Feb. 22 at select Adidas Yeezy stockists for $220 each.

