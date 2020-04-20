A New Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Colorway Surfaces

A new colorway of the Kanye West-designed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is reportedly on the way.

Sneaker leak account @yeezyseason2 offered up a first look of a new iteration on Instagram. It features the same Primeknit construction and translucent stripe detail on the sides as others, however it switches things up from previous releases with a bevy of colors throughout the upper including brown, blue and gray. The rest of the shoe is not pictured but it is expected that it will feature the signature Boost cushioning in the midsole.

Adidas has yet to confirm the release information surrounding this latest Yeezy Boost 350 V2 but it reportedly will hit Adidas.com/Yeezy and select Adidas Yeezy retailers in the coming months as sneaker leaker @py_rates revealed that at least three more makeups are on the way in 2020.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the latest “Phosphor” and “Bone” Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN styles are rumored to release in select cities around the globe on April 24 and April 25, respectively, and will retail for $220.

As the world continues to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Adidas’ retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe will remain closed until further notice. The company has also teamed up with Carbon to produce personal protective equipment, including face shields, to aid health-care professionals.

