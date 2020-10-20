The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Natural’ Is Releasing This Week

Adidas is set to deliver a new colorway of the popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 this week.

The “Natural” iteration of the popular Kanye West-designed model will hit stores Saturday, which is one of the cleanest Yeezy styles to date.

The look is executed with a predominantly white Primeknit upper that’s paired with a gray semi-translucent stripe running across the lateral side, while a new bungee cord system replaces the traditional lacing setup at the midfoot. Continuing the look is a sail-tinted cage encapsulating the full-length Boost cushioning in the midsole and a rubber outsole underneath.

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Natural.” CREDIT: Adidas

A front view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Natural.” CREDIT: Adidas

The brand has confirmed that sign-ups are now open for the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Natural” on the Adidas app ahead of its Oct. 24 launch date. The style is also releasing on Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers. The shoe will be priced at $220.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 made its retail debut in 2016, and years later, new colorways are still being released. While unconfirmed by the brand, Yeezy Mafia and Adisight on Instagram have reported that the “Ash Stone,” “Ash Pearl” and “Ash Blue” iterations of the model will be releasing in early 2021.

A top view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Natural.”

The outsole of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Natural.” CREDIT: Adidas

In related Adidas Yeezy news, several unreleased Yeezy styles surfaced on social media last week, giving fans a first look at the Adidas Yeezy 1020 and 1050 V3.