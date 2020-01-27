The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Marsh’ Is Releasing Exclusively on Yeezy Supply

Following the release of the “Yeshaya” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 that took place this past weekend, fans will have another colorway to look forward to this Saturday.

Officially announced by Adidas Originals on Instagram is the launch of the latest “Marsh” iteration that has been confirmed to release exclusively on Yeezy Supply. This pair will make use of a bright yellow Primeknit upper that’s contrasted by a gray stripe that runs from the heel to the lateral side of the shoe. Unlike many of the previous releases, this makeup does not feature a pull tab at the heel. Adding to the look is an orange sock liner, yellow laces, which sits atop a yellow Boost-cushioned midsole and a translucent outsole. Check out the official imagery below.

The latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Marsh” will be available exclusively on Yeezy Supply this Saturday for a retail price of $220.

Earlier this month, it was reported that at least 10 different Yeezy Boost 350 V2 styles are rumored to release throughout the year, which included this “Marsh” colorway along with “Cinder,” “Sulfur,” and “Flax” also expected to drop throughout the spring season.

