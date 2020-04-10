New ‘Linen’ Colorway of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Releases Next Week

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Linen."

Another new colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is coming soon.

Retail images for the “Linen” iteration of the Kanye West-designed sneaker have surfaced and the shoe is slated to release on April 18. The style makes use of a vibrant yellow Primeknit upper that is accented by a baby blue hue on the lateral stripe and the collar. The model’s standout feature is the plush Boost cushioned midsole and durable rubber outsole.

Although unconfirmed by the brand, this latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Linen” is expected to release on Adidas.com/Yeezy as well as on the Adidas app for $220.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the all-black Yeezy 700 V3 “Alvah” is releasing tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET on Adidas.com/Yeezy in adults, kids and infants sizing for a retail price of $200, $130, and $100, respectively.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the globe, Adidas’ retail stores across the U.S., Canada and Europe will remain closed until further notice. The sportswear giant has revealed that it has teamed up with Carbon to produce personal protective equipment, including face shields to aid healthcare professionals.

