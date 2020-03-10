Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Linen’ Gets a First Look

Another Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorway is reportedly being released soon, according to new images that have surfaced.

Instagram user @yeezyseason2 offered up an early look at the upcoming “Linen” makeup that is rumored to hit Adidas.com and select Adidas Yeezy stockists in the spring. The shoe, which is expected to have a retail price of $220, features a vibrant yellow Primeknit upper that is contrasted by a baby-blue ankle collar and sock liner. Adding to the design is a reflective stripe that reaches from the heel to the toe of the lateral side, a yellow shell encasing the Boost cushioning on the midsole and a gum outsole.

This leak of the “Linen” iteration comes after images of and information about a rumored “Zyon” colorway (expected to be released in May) hit social media.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 made its debut in 2016 and is still arguably the most in-demand model from Kanye West’s Yeezy line, with colorways continuing to sell out four years later. In related Adidas Yeezy news, the Three Stripes confirmed today that the “Desert Sage” iteration of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is being released this Saturday in full-family sizing on Adidas.com/Yeezy and the Adidas app, and at select retailers. Prices range from $140 to $220.

