A New Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Colorway Surfaces

More colorways of the celebrated Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 are reportedly releasing soon.

Sneaker leak group @yeezyseason2 on Instagram shared a look at an unnamed style that’s may be in the works. The early workings of the iteration show a Primeknit upper with a new color blocking that’s similar to a recently leaked makeup dressed in mainly brown. The new images reveal a white-based color scheme that’s infused with tan and beige panels along with a touch of gray on the heel. The rest of the sneaker was not included but with other 350 V2s this look is expected to feature Boost-cushioning technology.

Although a first look at the shoe surfaced, the release information surrounding this new Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 was not revealed.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the brand has confirmed that the latest Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Phosphor” is releasing exclusively in the U.S., Europe and Japan on Friday. The “Bone” colorway will available in Europe and China on Saturday, however fans in the U.S. will have to wait until July 11. Both pairs are launching on Adidas.com/Yeezy and will retail for $220.