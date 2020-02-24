Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Desert Sage’ Is Releasing Next Month In Full Family Sizing

New information regarding the upcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Desert Sage” has been revealed — and it appears the shoe is coming in sizing for the family.

Yeezy leaker Instagram account @theyeezmafia has revealed images of the upcoming style that’s set to arrive in men’s, kids’ and toddler sizing along with its accompanying release info.

This pair makes use of a pale green Primeknit upper that’s paired with reflective detailing on the gray midfoot stripe running across the lateral side. Capping off the look is a green shell housing the white Boost cushioning and a gum outsole. The “Desert Sage” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is expected to hit Adidas.com/Yeezy as well as at select stockists on March 14.

Since the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 made its retail debut in 2016, the Three Stripes has continued to launch new colorways of the fan-favorite sneaker including a trio of regional exclusive “Tail Light,” “Flax” and “Earth” styles that arrived this past weekend. Looking ahead, the brand confirmed yesterday that another sneaker in the line, the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN, is releasing in a new “Orange” colorway at select retailers in Los Angeles and Paris starting this Friday followed by another limited release in Shanghai on Mar. 28.

