A Pair of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Colorways Are Dropping in March

More Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways are coming soon.

According to sneaker leak account @yeezyseason2, the “Desert Sage” and “Cinder” iterations of the popular Kanye West-designed shoe will hit stores on March 14 and March 21, respectively. The account stated the “Desert Sage” look will come with a reflective stripe and the “Cinder” colorway will come in both reflective and non-reflective versions.

Although the reported release dates of the two Yeezy styles were revealed, the price points were not.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 made its debut in 2016 and four years later the colorways are still coming. Adidas confirmed via email release yesterday that the “Tail Light,” “Flax” and “Earth” colorways of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will release on Feb. 22 as regional exclusives. According to the brand, the “Tail Light” look will launch in Europe, Russia and the Ukraine; the “Flax” shoe will be available in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East and India; and “Earth” will hit stores in North America and Latin America. All of the sneakers will retail for $220. A list of stockists is available via Adidas.com/Yeezy.

Want more?

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Earth’ + More Styles Are Releasing Exclusively at Select Regions Around the World

Hailey Baldwin’s Take on Athleisure Comes in Shades of Beige With the Chunkiest Yeezy Sneakers

The Adidas Yeezy Quantum Was Reportedly Being Handed Out in Chicago for Free