How to Get the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Cinder’ Releasing This Weekend

Another week, another release of a new Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorway.

The “Cinder” makeup of the Kanye West-designed sneaker sports a stealthy dark brown makeup that covers a majority of the breathable Primeknit upper, which features a contrasting black stripe detail on the lateral side. Capping off the look is a black Boost-cushioned midsole and a gold rubber outsole.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cinder” is scheduled to arrive on March 21 on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Adidas app and Yeezy Supply for a retail price of $220. (Although it was announced that there would be select Adidas Yeezy stockists to sell the look, the string of store closings are making a brick-and-mortar release less likely.)

The lateral side of the “Cinder” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. CREDIT: Adidas

A front view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cinder.” CREDIT: Adidas

A top view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cinder.” CREDIT: Adidas

The outsole of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cinder.” CREDIT: Adidas

In related Adidas news, the brand announced today that it is temporarily closing all directly-owned Reebok and Adidas stores in Europe, the U.S. and Canada. The closings will go into effect March 17 in the U.S. and Canada, and March 18 in Europe — and will last through Sunday, March 29. Retail employees will continue to receive pay for all hours they’ve been scheduled to work during the closures. Adidas and Reebok stores in “large parts” of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Russia and emerging markets are open. The company’s digital operations also remain activated.

