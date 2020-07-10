Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Black/Red’ Is Restocking Before Year’s End

Three years ago, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Black/Red” made its debut, a fan-favorite colorway of the Kanye West-designed sneaker. And in 2020, the coveted look may once again hit stores.

According to Yeezy news leakers Yeezy Mafia, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Black/Red” will be restocked throughout the world in December. And once again, it will come in full-family sizing. The men’s iteration of the shoe will come with a $220 retail price tag.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Black/Red.” CREDIT: Adidas

The look is executed with a black upper made with Adidas’ famed Primeknit material, as well as red stitching on the pull tab and the “SPLY-350” branding on the lateral sides of the shoes. It also features plush enclosed Boost midsole cushioning.

Although Yeezy Mafia leaked the news, it has not yet been confirmed by Adidas.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Infant “Black/Red” CREDIT: The Kids Supply

West has been a fixture in headlines as of late. When the rapper-turned-designer is not announcing he’s running for president or filing trademarks for phrases such as “West Day Ever,” he’s signing major deals with iconic fashion brands and releasing long-awaited shoes.

On June 26, West and Gap announced an apparel partnership that will yield a Yeezy Gap line, which is expected to appear in Gap stores and on Gap.com in 2021. The partnership, according to Gap, will use the “creativity, fashion leadership, global recognition and energy” he has created with Yeezy and fuel it with its “51 years of expertise, 88% brand awareness, global reach and best-in-class supply chain.”

That same day saw the surprise release of his Yeezy Foam Runner in the “Ararat” colorway. Before day’s end, the long-awaited look appeared on Yeezysupply.com for sale with a $75 retail price tag. Fans of West’s footwear have clamored for the Yeezy Foam Runner silhouette for months, a striking, atypical look that sneakerheads have widely compared to the aesthetics of Crocs.