Another Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Colorway Has Leaked

Kanye West and Adidas may have more Yeezy Boost 350 V2 styles to look forward to in 2020.

According to the sneaker leak account @yeezyseason2 on Instagram, the West-designed sneaker may be releasing in a new stealthy makeup, with the leaked images showing a black two-tone Primeknit color scheme that’s contrasted by white and gray stripes. Also, an all-black stripe runs across the side separating the purple accents on the material. A mock-up image shows that this pair is expected to feature a black Boost-cushioned midsole.

According to the post, this new makeup of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is scheduled to arrive during the second half of this year. although a release date was not given. Like the previous 350 V2 releases, the model is expected to retail for $220.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 made its retail debut in 2016 and it is still arguably the most popular model in the Adidas Yeezy line with new colorways continuing to sell out. Although the coronavirus pandemic has forced brick-and-mortar stores to close temporarily, the latest “Mist” Yeezy Boost 380 is still releasing tomorrow in full-family sizing on Adidas.com/Yeezy, the Adidas app, and at Yeezy Supply ranging in price from $150 to $230.

Want more?

A New Colorway of the Yeezy Boost 380 Has Emerged