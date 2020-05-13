A Detailed Look at the Upcoming ‘Asriel’ Yeezy Boost 350 V2

A new colorway of Kanye West’s beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is reportedly releasing this year.
According to @hanzuying on Instagram, the sneaker leak account provided a series of images to the “Asriel” colorway as well as its potential release info. This pair sports a bevy of hues including light purple and black on the breathable Primeknit upper that’s separated between a translucent stripe on the lateral side. What’s new to the model is a new bungee cord-styled lacing system. Finishing off the look is a sail full-length Boost midsole and a rubber outsole.
According to the post, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Asriel” is slated to release in September for $220, however Adidas has not yet confirmed the information. Along with sharing still photos of the shoe, the Instagram account also provided on-foot photos.
In related Adidas Yeezy news, the Yeezy 500 High “Tyrian” is releasing on Saturday via the Adidas App, Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select retailers for $220.