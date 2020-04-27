First Look at the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Asriel’

Additional Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 styles are expected to hit shelves this year and one of them has leaked on social media.

The popular Kanye West-designed sneaker has surfaced in the “Asriel” iteration via sneaker leak account @yeezyseason2. This latest colorway is styled in a black and blue Primeknit upper that’s broken up with a black stripe running across the lateral side. Adding to the look is a neon green Boost-cushioned midsole.

According to the aforementioned account, the “Asriel” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is reportedly releasing in September, however the Three Stripes has not yet confirmed the launch details. Reports state the pair is expected to drop on Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers for a $220 price tag.

In related Yeezy news, West’s estimated net worth is now at $1.3 billion according to Forbes, in large part to the success of his sneaker line. The magazine reported that it has generated around $1.3 billion in revenue last year, with West netting roughly $140 million in royalties.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 made its retail debut in 2016, and four years later, new colorways are still releasing. This also includes the new “Israfil” colorway of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 that leaked over the weekend and is rumored to release in June for $220.