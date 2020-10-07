A Trio of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Colorways Could Hit Stores in Early 2021

Fans of Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy footwear line may have three new Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways to look forward to next year.

According to Yeezy news leakers Yeezy Mafia and Adisight, the “Ash Stone” and “Ash Blue” iterations of the popular West-designed lifestyle shoe are reportedly hitting stores in February 2021, while the “Ash Pearl” style is slated to arrive in March. Although images of the pairs have yet to surface, the aforementioned accounts have shared mockup photos to give fans an idea of what could be dropping next year.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Ash Stone” features a mixture of light and dark brown throughout the Primeknit upper, while a pink stripe reaches across the lateral side. Continuing the look is a brown Boost-cushioned midsole and a lighter hue covering the rubber outsole.

The “Ash Blue” iteration of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 wears a predominantly blue Primeknit upper that’s contrasted by a yellow side stripe. A translucent blue Boost midsole and a matching outsole complete the look.

Rounding out the trio is the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the “Ash Pearl” colorway, which blends white and gray shades with light brown that’s broken up by a sail-colored stripe on the Primeknit upper. Capping off the look is a translucent midsole that encapsulates the plush Boost cushioning.

Although the aforementioned accounts revealed the info on social media, the drop has yet to be confirmed by West or Adidas.