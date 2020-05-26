Re-route my subscription: Click here

The New ‘Abez’ Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Colorway Surfaces on Instagram

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Kanye West9th Annual WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards, Arrivals, The Museum of Modern Art, New York, USA - 06 Nov 2019
Kanye West.
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

A new iteration of Kanye West’s beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker is reportedly headed to retailers soon.

A first look at the upcoming “Abez” style was initially shared by Instagram users @yeezyseason2 and Yeezy Mafia yesterday including a possible Fall 2020 release date. The look will come will a new pattern on the Primeknit upper featuring a white-based colorway with sail accents on the top half of the material. A non-translucent stripe also runs across the lateral side switching things up from previous releases. The rest of the shoe was not pictured but a mockup image reveals that it may include a grey shell housing the full-length Boost midsole and a sail rubber outsole. The account stated that this pair will come in both reflective and non-reflective versions.

The latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Abez” currently has a tentative release date set for the fall season and is expected to retail for $220.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 made its debut in 2016, and years later new colorways are still being released. Although unconfirmed by the Three Stripes, a new “Zyon” colorway is potentially arriving on June 13 for $220 according to the Yeezy Mafia.

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad