The New ‘Abez’ Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Colorway Surfaces on Instagram

A new iteration of Kanye West’s beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker is reportedly headed to retailers soon.

A first look at the upcoming “Abez” style was initially shared by Instagram users @yeezyseason2 and Yeezy Mafia yesterday including a possible Fall 2020 release date. The look will come will a new pattern on the Primeknit upper featuring a white-based colorway with sail accents on the top half of the material. A non-translucent stripe also runs across the lateral side switching things up from previous releases. The rest of the shoe was not pictured but a mockup image reveals that it may include a grey shell housing the full-length Boost midsole and a sail rubber outsole. The account stated that this pair will come in both reflective and non-reflective versions.

The latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Abez” currently has a tentative release date set for the fall season and is expected to retail for $220.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 made its debut in 2016, and years later new colorways are still being released. Although unconfirmed by the Three Stripes, a new “Zyon” colorway is potentially arriving on June 13 for $220 according to the Yeezy Mafia.