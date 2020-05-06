Rare Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 Samples Surfaced on Social Media

Two rare Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 sample styles have surfaced, courtesy of @yeezyseason2 on Instagram.

The account shared images of the sneakers yesterday, revealing a close look at the unreleased “Pirate Black” and “Turtle Dove” samples.

The “Pirate Black” colorway initially released in 2015 before receiving a limited restock in 2016 and is now reselling on StockX for around $800. The retail version featured an all-black Primeknit upper, however the sample version opts for a premium suede construction and is finished off with a familiar black Boost midsole.

The “Turtle Dove” makeup, which is the first-ever colorway of the Yeezy Boost 350 to release, hit shelves in June 2015 and is currently available on StockX for $1,360. Similar to the aforementioned sample, this unreleased variation is dressed in a brown color scheme unlike the gray hue on the retail pair.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the latest Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Sulfur” is confirmed to launch via the Adidas app and on Yeezy Supply on Saturday for $220. Four additional Adidas Yeezy styles are also expected to release this month including the return of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Flax” and the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Black” on May 9 and May 23, respectively. The launch of the new Yeezy 500 High “Tyrian” is also rumored to arrive on May 16 followed by the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zyon” on May 30.