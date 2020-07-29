Here Are the Adidas Yeezy Styles Reportedly Releasing in August

A pair of Adidas Yeezy sneakers are reportedly hitting shelves next month.

According to sneaker leak social media account Yeezy Mafia, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Israfil” and the Yeezy 700 V3 “Azareth” will arrive on Aug. 22 and Aug. 29, respectively.

The account has provided also provided mock-up depictions of the upcoming releases. The “Israfil” colorway features a colorful blue and gray Primeknit upper that’s contrasted by a yellow stripe running across the lateral side. This style is expected to incorporate a new bungee lacing system, however a set of the traditional laces will also be included. Finishing the look is a blue-tinted shell housing surrounding the plush Boost cushioning in the midsole and a gum outsole. The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Israfil” will reportedly retail for $220.

The Yeezy 700 V3 “Azareth” dons a vibrant blue Primeknit upper that’s fused with dark gray tones predominately on the forefoot and heel. The shoe’s standout detail is the translucent rubber cage on the sides that also glows in the dark. Unlike the V1 and V2 versions of the model, the V3 does not utilize Boost cushioning in the midsole — it has been replaced with EVA foam cushioning. The Yeezy 700 V3 will come with a $200 price tag.

At the time of press, the Three Stripes has not yet confirmed the launch details surrounding the upcoming Yeezy releases, however social media speculation has them likely releasing on Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select retailers.