Yeezy Fans Can Expect Four New Sneakers to Drop in April

More Adidas Yeezy sneakers are reportedly dropping throughout the month.

According to the sneaker leak account Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, the reflective version of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cinder,” the Yeezy 700 V3 “Alvah,” the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Linen” and the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Bone” will all be available.

The upcoming “Alvah” colorway is the second for the Yeezy 700 V3 to release. It features a stealthy black-based makeup with a new foam material for the midsole, which is unlike previous models in the 700 line that used Boost. It is reportedly scheduled to launch on April 11 for $200.

The popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will release in the “Linen” colorway, featuring a predominately yellow Primeknit upper that’s contrasted by baby blue accents on the collar and a Boost-cushioned midsole underneath. This pair is expected to release on April 18 for $220.

Related The Next Yeezy 700 V3 May Be Releasing Next Week Sports Brands Create Free Workouts, More Content During Coronavirus Crisis -- But Will It Pump Up Sales? First Look at the 'Onyx' Yeezy Boost 380 Leaked on Social Media

The Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN is also reportedly slated to release in a “Bone” colorway. The look is executed with an off-white upper that’s accented with a black toe cap and heel counter along with bold “700” branding printed on the sides. Capping off the look is a Boost-cushioned midsole. This pair is reportedly set to release in select cities on April 25 for $220.

Lastly is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cinder Reflective,” which is rumored to release at an undisclosed time this month and will retail for $220.

Due to the current coronavirus outbreak, Adidas’ retail locations across the U.S., Canada and Europe will remain closed until further notice, but its digital operations, including Adidas.com and the Adidas app, remain operational.

Want more?

Sean Wotherspoon Shares a Look at His Adidas Originals Collab on Instagram