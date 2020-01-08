All-Black Yeezy 700 V3 ‘Alvah’ Reportedly Releasing Next Month

After leaked images of the forthcoming black Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 surfaced on social media this week, additional details regarding the latest style have been revealed.

Thanks to the Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, the leaker account has announced that the all-black colorway will now be called “Alvah.” Similar to the inaugural “Azael” colorway that released last month, the upper is constructed of a predominately mesh material that’s paired with a glow-in-the-dark cage and neoprene on the tongue. This pair is decorated with 3M throughout the mesh and has swapped out the popular Boost midsole for a new EVA foam colored in yellow.

According to the, fans can expect the Yeezy 700 V3 “Alvah” to launch on Feb. 15 on Adidas.com/Yeezy as well as at select Adidas Yeezy stockists for $200. Prior to that release, the brand has confirmed that the new “Yeshaya” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is set to release on Jan. 25, for $220.

Want more?

How Yeezy Busta Is Demystifying Sneaker Culture With His New Podcast

Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 May Soon Release in This All-Black Colorway

Jonah Hill and Adidas Are Reportedly Joining Forces for Three New Sneaker Colorways