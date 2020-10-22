Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 ‘Kyanite’ Is Reportedly Releasing in 2021

It appears that a new Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 style is in the works and could be hitting stores in 2021.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the “Kyanite” iteration of the Kanye West-designed shoe will release during the early portions of next year, but a specific launch date has not been shared. The account also shared a mock-up depiction of the new style revealing a gray Primeknit upper while contrasting blue accents also make an appearance. The knit is paired with an eggshell white TPU cage on the sides, a black neoprene tongue as well as matching laces.

It’s worth noting that unlike the V1 and V2 versions of the Yeezy 700, the Yeezy 700 V3 will not feature Boost cushioning in the midsole but will instead opt for a soft EVA foam setup.

At the time of publication, the Three Stripes and West have yet to confirm the release details for the Yeezy 700 V3 “Kyanite” but Yeezy Mafia is reporting that the new style will launch in early 2021 for a retail price of $200. The shoe will likely be available on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply, and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the latest “Natural” colorway of the fan-favorite Yeezy Boost 350 V2 shoe is releasing this Saturday on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply, and at select retailers. The shoe will come with a $220 price tag.