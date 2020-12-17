Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 ‘Clay Brown’ Is Arriving Soon

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 in "Clay Brown."

Adidas continues to introduce new popular Yeezy styles, and the next drop is the Yeezy 700 V3.

The German sportswear giant confirmed that the new “Clay Brown” colorway of the Kanye West-designed lifestyle runner will debut before the end of this month.

The sneaker sports a predominantly black neoprene mesh upper, but where this style gets its “Clay Brown” moniker is through the various brown stripes running across the translucent cages on the sides. Continuing the look is a black sock-like ankle collar with matching bungee-cord laces as well as a premium suede toe cap at the forefoot. This silhouette switches things up from the responsive Boost cushioning in the midsole that was used on the V1 and V2 versions of the Yeezy 700 as the V3 variation features the plush EVA foam cushioning instead. Finishing off the look is a gum outsole.

The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Clay Brown” is releasing at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezysupply.com, and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers globally starting on Dec. 21. The shoe will be available in adult sizing and will come with a $200 price tag. Sign-ups for a chance at buying the shoe on release day is now open on the Adidas Confirmed app.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the new “Sand Taupe” iteration of the fan-favorite Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 model is releasing this Saturday.

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 in “Clay Brown.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 in “Clay Brown.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top view of the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 in “Clay Brown.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas