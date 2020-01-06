Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 May Soon Release in This All-Black Colorway

Adidas is expected to follow up last month’s release of the “Azael” Yeezy 700 V3 by giving the model a new stealthy makeover.

The pair features a breathable mesh as the base of the upper. It’s paired with semi-translucent plastic overlays and a white stripe pattern running across the sides. Unlike the first and second variations of the Yeezy 700 line, the signature Boost cushioning typically featured in the midsole has been replaced by a new EVA foam cushioning system hidden within a thick shell for comfort and all-day support. The look is completed with a herringbone rubber outsole providing improved traction.

As of now, an official release date surrounding this all-black Adidas Yeezy 700 V2 has yet to be revealed by the brand but is rumored to release sometime this year for a retail price of $200 on Adidas.com.

Want more?

Jonah Hill and Adidas Are Reportedly Joining Forces for Three New Sneaker Colorways

Round Two Founder Sean Wotherspoon Is Collaborating With Adidas Marketing Plays: Adidas Reveals New Women’s-Focused Campaign and Collection + More News