The Next Yeezy 700 V3 May Be Releasing Next Week

Kanye West and Adidas may be dropping a new Yeezy 700 V3 colorway soon.

According to the sneaker leak account @yeezyseason2 on Instagram, the new “Alvah” makeup of the Yeezy 700 V3 is scheduled to release on April 11. The style is executed with a stealthy black Primeknit upper that’s paired with a rubber cage for structure, while contrasting gray streaks run across the sides. The collar and tongue are constructed with a neoprene material for a sock-like feel.

It’s also worth noting that one difference between this V3 variation and the other 700 styles is that the V3 does not feature Boost cushioning in the midsole.

The shoe is also expected to release in full-family sizing including for kids and toddlers.

The latest Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Alvah” is reportedly releasing on Adidas.com/Yeezy and the Adidas App. Retail prices were not revealed.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Adidas has announced that its retail stores across the U.S., Canada and Europe will continue to be closed until further notice. However, its digital operations, including Adidas.com and the Adidas app, remain operational.

Want more?

More Adidas Yeezys Are Reportedly Being Released This Year