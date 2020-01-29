Adidas Celebrates Valentine’s Day With This Collection of Heart-Covered Sneakers

With Valentine’s Day approaching, Adidas is ready to help lovebirds celebrate with the release of a brand new sneaker collection arriving this weekend.

The collection will consist of two iterations of the classic Stan Smith as well as the Nizza. Both men’s and women’s versions of the Stan Smith will feature a clean white colorway featured on the leather upper as well as the rubber tooling. To help to differentiate the two styles, the men’s version will feature a heart graphic stamped onto the heel counter while the women’s style includes the heart logo on the heel tab along with red Stan Smith branding on the lateral side.

The men’s version of the Adidas Stan Smith “Valentine’s Day.” CREDIT: Adidas

The Nizza silhouette will make use of a white canvas upper while the aforementioned heart graphic is featured on the lateral side in pink. Capping off the look is white rubber tooling underneath.

The lateral side of the Adidas Nizza “Valentine’s Day.” CREDIT: Adidas

All three styles of this latest Adidas Valentine’s Day collection will release on Feb. 1 on Adidas.com as well as at select Adidas retailers for $60-$80.

