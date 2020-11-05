This Classic Adidas Ultraboost Style Has Returned — and You Can Buy a Pair Now

The lateral side of the Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 in grey.

A popular original Adidas Ultraboost style has returned.

The brand has restocked the Ultraboost 1.0 in gray, a colorway that was part of the model’s original lineup in 2015. True to the initial release is a tonal knit wool upper that features perforations at the toe box for breathability. The look continues with lacing cages on the sides in the form of the brand’s signature Three Stripes logo as well as a molded heel counter stamped with the Ultraboost branding in metallic silver.

The lateral side of the Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 in gray. CREDIT: Adidas

The medial side of the Ultraboost 1.0 in gray. CREDIT: Adidas

A front view of the Ultraboost 1.0 in gray. CREDIT: Adidas

Moving down to the midsole is a full-length Boost cushioning unit in white with a Torsion System at the underfoot. The look finishes off with a durable Continental rubber black rubber outsole.

Fans can buy the Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 in gray now at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers for a retail price of $180. The shoe is currently available in sizes ranging from a men’s 6.5 and up to a 14.

The heel of the Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 in gray. CREDIT: Adidas

A top view of the Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 in gray. CREDIT: Adidas

The outsole of the Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 in gray. CREDIT: Adidas

In related Adidas news, the Yeezy Mafia has reported that four different Yeezy styles are dropping this month featuring the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, the Yeezy 700 V3, the Yeezy Boost 380, and the return of the “Utility Black” Yeezy 500.