Mickey Mouse Is Getting His Own Adidas Ultra Boost Sneaker

The lateral side of the Disney x Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 "Mickey Mouse."

Disney is collaborating with Adidas on a Mickey Mouse-inspired Ultra Boost sneaker.

The new iteration of the Ultra Boost 4.0 incorporates a red and black-based Primeknit upper that’s offset by a black lacing cage with white Three Stripes branding on the sides. The shoe’s standout feature is the cartoon character emblazoned on the heel along with Mickey’s signature peace sign found on the tongue. Capping off the look is a white Boost cushioning and a black Continental outsole.

The medial side of the Disney x Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 “Mickey Mouse.”

The front view of the Disney x Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 “Mickey Mouse.”

The heel of the Disney x Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 “Mickey Mouse.” CREDIT: Adidas

The top view of the Disney x Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 “Mickey Mouse.” CREDIT: Adidas

The outsole of the Disney x Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 “Mickey Mouse.” CREDIT: Adidas

As of now, an official release date for the Disney x Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 “Mickey Mouse” has yet to be announced by the brand but expect this pair to be arriving on Adidas.com and at select Adidas Sportswear stockists very soon.

In related news, It was also announced that the sportswear giant has tapped Disney and Mickey Mouse to celebrate this year’s Chinese New Year and the Year of the Rat by releasing white and 3D versions of the Stan Smith along with a special iteration of the Superstar releasing on Feb. 20 for $120 each.

