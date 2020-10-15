1,500 Pairs of the Adidas New Ultra Boost DNA Loop Sneakers Are Being Given Away For Free

Adidas is pulling out all the stops for its first-ever Creators Club Week event digital festival including giving away pairs of its new sustainable running shoe.

The sportswear giant’s week-long event began yesterday on the Adidas app and will run until Oct. 21. Over the course of the event, Creators Club members will be able to buy exclusive Adidas sneakers. There will also be appearances from global icons to address important topics such as ending plastic waste along with 1,500 fans being able to get their hands on the new Adidas Ultra Boost DNA Loop. The model is constructed from a 100% reusable TPU material that’s spun to yarn, knitted, molded and attached to a full-length Boost midsole without ever needing to use glue.

A top view of the Adidas Ultra Boost DNA Loop. CREDIT: Adidas

Watch on FN

For a chance at receiving the shoe, Creators Club members will need to take part in a quiz and upon completion, they will be entered into a global raffle and randomly selected for the experience. Those that are selected will then be able to participate in a 21-week program to provide feedback to help shape the future releases of the model. It’s worth noting that fans who do sign up for the raffle are making a commitment to return the shoes to be ground, shredded and turned into something new.

“We don’t think of Ultra Boost DNA Loop as simply a high-performance running shoe, but as an experience where every owner plays a vital part,” Adidas VP of brand strategy James Carnes said in a statement. “To make this a success we need to understand the human element – how people can be encouraged to return the shoes to be recycled – because while we control the creation, we can only influence what happens when the shoes leave us. We can’t get there alone – we’re looking for 1,500 committed individuals to help us change how we create. Ultra Boost DNA Loop is not just a shoe, it’s a movement and we want our community of creators to help us define a better future where products are ‘Made to be Remade.'”

Fans can access the Adidas Creator Club Week event now by becoming a member on the Adidas App.