The Iconic Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 ‘Triple White’ Is Returning Soon

By Victor Deng
Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 'Triple White'
The lateral side of the Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 "Triple White."
CREDIT: Adidas

A classic Adidas Ultra Boost colorway is making a comeback this month.

European sneaker boutique Foot District revealed that the “Triple White” color scheme of the original Ultra Boost 1.0 is returning in May for $180. This colorway was gained notariety when Kanye West wore it in 2015 at radio station Power 106’s PowerHouse concert.

The shoe features a white Primeknit upper with perforations on the tongue and toe box for breathability. Maintaining the tonal look is the white TPU lacing cage on the sides, a plastic heel counter with silver “Ultra Boost” branding and a full-length Boost midsole and a black rubber outsole.

Adidas has yet to announce the release date for the return of the “Triple White” Ultra Boost 1.0, however it is expected to launch on Adidas.com at select Adidas retailers including Foot District this month for $180.

Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 'Triple White'
The medial side of the Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 “Triple White.”
CREDIT: Adidas
Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 'Triple White'
The top view of the Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 “Triple White.”
CREDIT: Adidas
Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 'Triple White'
The outsole of the Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 “Triple White.”
CREDIT: Adidas

In related Adidas news, the latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Sulfur” is releasing this Saturday on the Adidas app and on Yeezy Supply for $220.

