Trae Young Will Get an Adidas Signature Basketball Sneaker in 2021

Trae Young is one of the most promising rising stars in the NBA. And next year, he will lace up an Adidas signature sneaker when he hits the court.

The German athletic powerhouse revealed on social media today that the Atlanta Hawks guard will get his first-ever signature shoe, the Trae Young 1, in 2021. The brand did not provide additional details.

The label shared an image of Young today via its Adidas Basketball account on Twitter with a message in a hand-written font that read, “Always remember when they doubted you.” The brand captioned the photo: “Trae Young 1. Coming in 2021.”

Young will join an already loaded roster of Adidas basketball athletes with signature shoes including Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, James Harden of the Houston Rockets and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz.

Young was the fifth overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft. A day before the draft, Adidas announced it added Young to its roster, as well as Lonnie Walker IV. During his college days with the Oklahoma Sooners — a Nike-affiliated school — the baller laced up the Kobe A.D. sneaker as a freshman.

During the 2019-20 season, the baller averaged 29.6 points per game — a massive improvement from the 19.1 in his rookie season — as well as 9.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds. To hit the court, Young wore the atypical Adidas Next Level shoe.