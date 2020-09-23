Adidas Has a ‘Toy Story’ Collection Coming With Shoes Inspired by the Movie’s Favorite Characters

Fans of the movie franchise “Toy Story” will soon have a collection of Adidas shoes to shop.

The Three Stripes has revealed a line of shoes inspired by the “Toy Story” franchise’s most beloved characters for kids unisex sizing. For the lineup, Adidas has reimagined some of its most iconic looks as well as modern favorites.

For instance, Sheriff Woody Pride — who is more commonly referred to as Woody — serves as the inspiration for new look versions of the basketball court-ready D.O.N. Issue #2 (the signature shoe for Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz) and the lifestyle-focused NMD R_1. The looks will retail for $90 and $120, respectively.

“Toy Story” x Adidas D.O.N. Issue #2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

“Toy Story” x Adidas NMD_R1. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Watch on FN

NBA star Damian Lillard’s next signature sneaker, the Dame 7, is inspired by Buzz Lightyear. The look will retail for $100. And the Adidas Deep Threat basketball shoe in the collection was reimagined to resemble The Aliens, which are also known as the Little Green Men, which will come with a $60 price tag.

The iconic Superstar, which was made to resemble Hamm — or the villainous Mr. Evil Dr. Porkchop character — will retail for $75. And the Top Ten Hi was made to look like Rex. The shoe will retail for $80.

All of the shoes will arrive via Adidas.com starting Oct. 15 at 3 a.m. ET.

“Toy Story” x Adidas Dame 7. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

“Toy Story” x Adidas Deep Threat. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

“Toy Story” x Adidas Superstar. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas