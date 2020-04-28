Re-route my subscription: Click here

Adidas Continues the Tie-Dye Trend With an Early Release Exclusively for Fans

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
tie dye, style, color, trend
Tie-dye street style during Paris Fashion Week Men's, June 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Adidas reportedly gave an early release of its tie-dye pack to members of its Creators Club, the brand’s membership program that helps fans earn points for purchases.

One Twitter user shared yesterday a screenshot of the exclusive access page that gave a glimpse into a pastel tie-dyed sneaker with knit uppers, a coral heel counter and a seafoam green heel tab.

Tie-dye is a growing trend amongst brands and designers, but is also a popular at-home DIY activity with its easy-to-do technique that requires a blank canvas and colorful dye. The pattern picked up traction during spring ’20 shows like Versace in Milan, where the print became a focal point for upcoming seasons.

versace, spring, 2020, hot, pink, color, trend, milan, fashion, week
Hot pink outerwear and tie-dye tights at Versace spring ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The pack isn’t the German athleticwear powerhouse’s first venture with tie-dye. Adidas partnered with sneaker retailer Nice Kicks in November 2019 for a colorful take on UltraBoost shoes. Titled Nice Kicks x Adidas Consortium UltraBoost “Encore,” the sneaker released for the 50th anniversary of Woodstock and featured a radial tie-dye upper, a translucent cage and a gum outsole. Together, the brands preceded that release with a white version of the shoe with rainbow tie-dye print that dropped in August 2019.

Nice Kicks x Adidas Consortium UltraBoost, tie-dye sneakers, 50th woodstock
Nice Kicks x Adidas Consortium UltraBoost “Encore.”
CREDIT: Nice Kicks
Nice Kicks x Adidas UltraBoost, woodstock, tie-dye sneakers
Nice Kicks x Adidas UltraBoost “Woodstock.”
CREDIT: StockX

In January 2019, Adidas additionally released another tie-dye sneaker colorway for Super Bowl 53. In collaboration with Foot Locker; the brands created the limited-edition running sneaker and cleat dubbed the AM4ATL or Adidas Made For Atlanta, where the 2019 Super Bowl was hosted.

adidas, tie dye, super bowl
The Adidas AM4ATL football cleat and running sneaker.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad