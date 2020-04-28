Adidas Continues the Tie-Dye Trend With an Early Release Exclusively for Fans

Adidas reportedly gave an early release of its tie-dye pack to members of its Creators Club, the brand’s membership program that helps fans earn points for purchases.

One Twitter user shared yesterday a screenshot of the exclusive access page that gave a glimpse into a pastel tie-dyed sneaker with knit uppers, a coral heel counter and a seafoam green heel tab.

Adidas: Exclusive creators club access: Tie dye pack Me and everyone else: We want yeezys!!!! Tf is this? pic.twitter.com/Z9hQ555ZVL — Curly(Not your bro) (@Shari4TheWait) April 27, 2020

Tie-dye is a growing trend amongst brands and designers, but is also a popular at-home DIY activity with its easy-to-do technique that requires a blank canvas and colorful dye. The pattern picked up traction during spring ’20 shows like Versace in Milan, where the print became a focal point for upcoming seasons.

Hot pink outerwear and tie-dye tights at Versace spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The pack isn’t the German athleticwear powerhouse’s first venture with tie-dye. Adidas partnered with sneaker retailer Nice Kicks in November 2019 for a colorful take on UltraBoost shoes. Titled Nice Kicks x Adidas Consortium UltraBoost “Encore,” the sneaker released for the 50th anniversary of Woodstock and featured a radial tie-dye upper, a translucent cage and a gum outsole. Together, the brands preceded that release with a white version of the shoe with rainbow tie-dye print that dropped in August 2019.

Nice Kicks x Adidas Consortium UltraBoost “Encore.” CREDIT: Nice Kicks

Nice Kicks x Adidas UltraBoost “Woodstock.” CREDIT: StockX

In January 2019, Adidas additionally released another tie-dye sneaker colorway for Super Bowl 53. In collaboration with Foot Locker; the brands created the limited-edition running sneaker and cleat dubbed the AM4ATL or Adidas Made For Atlanta, where the 2019 Super Bowl was hosted.