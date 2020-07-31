Adidas Terrex Reveals Sustainable ProtoHype Trail Running Shoe Series

With years of leading sustainable shoes on the market, Adidas — via its outdoor Terrex line — is set to deliver a new line of eco-friendly trail runners.

The brand revealed today its ProtoHype series, which consists of high-performance, versatile trail running shoes made with insights from top trail-runners. To launch, the brand will release three looks: the Terrex TWO Ultra Parley ($200) and the Terrex TWO Parley ($170) from its Trails Without Obstacles range and the Agravic Boa ($160).

The Adidas Terrex TWO Ultra Parley from the ProtoHype series. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas Terrex

The Terrex TWO Ultra Parley, which is made for long-distance running, is built with a snug heel fit, a wider forefoot and a rocker shape for a smooth run. As far as material and components, the brand equipped the model with Continental rubber outsoles for improved grip, plush Boost cushioning and breathable knit uppers made from Parley ocean plastic.

Adidas Terrex TWO Parley from the ProtoHype series. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas Terrex

For less technical mid to long trail runs is the Terrex TWO Parley, featuring a wide toe box for comfort and stability, knit uppers made from Parley ocean plastic, EVA midsoles with the brand’s Lightstrike technology and Continental rubber outsoles.

Lastly is the Agravic Boa, highlighted by its readily customizable Boa closure system. The water-resistant model was created for stability, protection and flexibility, and features a rocker shape with responsive Boost midsole cushioning and Continental rubber outsoles. Also, the uppers were made using a dope dye technique meant to conserve energy and water use.

The Adidas Terrex ProtoHype series arrives via Adidas.com/outdoor on Aug. 1.