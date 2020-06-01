Re-route my subscription: Click here

Adidas Is Dropping New Sneakers for Pride Month

By Victor Deng
Adidas Superstar 'Pride'
The lateral side of the Adidas Superstar "Pride."
CREDIT: Adidas

With Pride Month celebrations underway, Adidas is giving two of its popular styles a colorful makeover to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

The lineup will include a new iteration of the Nite Jogger and Superstar, which are releasing on June 5 and June 15, respectively. The Nite Jogger dons colors from the Pride flag covering the white-based textile mesh upper including red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple overlays. Additional details include a rainbow Trefoil logo printed on the tongue tab, while black Three Stripes branding is found on the sides. The look is finished off with a full-length white Boost midsole.

Adidas Nite Jogger 'Pride'
The lateral side of the Adidas Nite Jogger “Pride.”
CREDIT: Adidas
Adidas Nite Jogger 'Pride'
The medial side of the Adidas Nite Jogger “Pride.”
CREDIT: Adidas
Adidas Nite Jogger 'Pride'
A front view of the Adidas Nite Jogger “Pride.”
CREDIT: Adidas
Adidas Nite Jogger 'Pride'
The heel of the Adidas Nite Jogger “Pride.”
CREDIT: Adidas

Also releasing this month is a new Pride-friendly Adidas Originals Superstar. It features a subtle white color scheme but is decorated with a large Trefoil graphic on the lateral side that’s filled in with a patchwork of LGBTQ flags. The medial side adds a pop of color on the Three Stripes branding with rainbow accents, and a white rubber cupsole finishes off the look. Both the “Pride” Adidas Nite Jogger ($130) and Superstar ($80) will be available on Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers on June 5 and June 15, respectively.

Adidas Superstar 'Pride'
The lateral side of the Adidas Superstar “Pride.”
CREDIT: Adidas
Adidas Superstar 'Pride'
The medial side of the Adidas Superstar “Pride.”
CREDIT: Adidas
Adidas Superstar 'Pride'
A front view of the Adidas Superstar “Pride.”
CREDIT: Adidas
Adidas Superstar 'Pride'
The heel of the Adidas Superstar “Pride.”
CREDIT: Adidas

