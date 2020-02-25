Adidas Adds 24-Karat Gold Plating to Its Latest Superstar

The lateral side of the Adidas Superstar.

As a continuation of the iconic Adidas Superstar’s 50th birthday, the Three Stripes is putting 24-karat gold plating on the shoe that is launching exclusively for women this week.

According to the product description, this pair draws inspiration from the glitz and glamour of the award season. It features an eye-catching glittery gold leather upper with actual 24-karat gold plating on the tongue, on the Three Stripes branding and the heel tab, which is stamped with a shooting star logo. Additional details include a white contrasting shell toe on the forefoot and a white rubber outsole.

Production of the shoe will be limited to only 500 pairs.

With 2020 marking the 50th birthday of the classic sneaker, Adidas revealed a new “Change Is a Team Sport” campaign that brought together some of its most notable endorsers, including K-Pop superstar Blackpink, popular gamer Ninja and singer-producer Pharrell Williams, as well as many others.

This Adidas Superstar is being released exclusively in women’s sizing on Friday via Adidas.com and at select retailers for $200.

