Adidas Glams Out 3 Classic Sneakers With Swarovski Crystals

Adidas Originals is giving three of its most iconic silhouettes a luxurious makeover.

The sportswear giant teamed up with Swarovski to glam up the Superstar, Stan Smith and Rivalry Low silhouettes, with each pair still dressed in their signature color palette.

Included in the capsule is the classic “shell-toe” shoe, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The low-profile model features a clean white leather upper contrasted by black accents on the side’s Three Stripes branding, tongue and heel counter, which are reimagined with sparkling Swarovski crystals. The look is completed with white cupsole construction.

Next up is the Stan Smith, which wears a color scheme similar to the aforementioned Superstar. It features a premium white leather construction on the upper that’s decorated with Swarovski crystals on the green tongue tag and heel tab, while sail tooling caps off the look.

Completing the set is the basketball-turned-lifestyle Rivalry Low sneaker that features blue and orange accents bedazzled with shiny Swarovski crystals throughout the entirety of the white leather upper, which sits atop a sail and blue rubber cupsole.

According to the brand’s release calendar, the trio of Swarovski x Adidas styles are releasing at Adidas.com at 10 a.m. ET and at select Adidas retailers tomorrow. The Stan Smith will retail for $130, while the Rivalry Low and the Superstar will come with a $150 price tag.