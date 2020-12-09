Adidas to Release Faux Fur ‘Christmas Monster’ Stan Smith Sneakers in Two Colorways — Here’s Everything to Know About the Drop 

Adidas is releasing a new Stan Smith sneaker that pays homage to a beloved holiday movie.

Titled the “Christmas Monster,” the iconic silhouette will come dressed with a brown and beige faux fur upper inspired by the Mogwai and Gizmo characters from the 1984 film “Gremlins,” according to release info provided by 43einhalb Sneaker Store.

The sneaker features a two-tone, asymmetrical design, with one side showcasing the brown hair, and the beige on the other side. Making the look all the more festive, you will find the Mogwai’s eyes are adorned on the heel of the shoe and the Stan Smith stamp on the tongue.

The shoes are finished with cream laces and a white outsole. Since the creatures in the film cannot get wet, Adidas has equipped the kicks with Gore-Tex technology, which is a waterproof, breathable fabric.

The shoes will drop on Dec. 19, and will be available at retailers, including 43einhalb, for $145.

Adidas Stan Smith “Christmas Monster” CREDIT: Courtesy of 43einhalb Sneaker Store/Adidas

The Christmas Monsters come on the heels of Adidas’ new release with music star Pharrell. Months after debuting his version of the shell-toe, Pharrell and the German footwear brand dropped five monochromatic iterations of the Superstar on Saturday, Dec. 5.

The shoe has been remixed to feature Primeknit on the upper, replacing the traditional leather construction, but the rubber shell-toe in the forefoot remains intact. Additional details include Human Race branding embroidered at the heel, an Adidas patch stitched onto the medial side and a Human Race-branded footbed. The capsule will include five distinct colors: brown, green, purple, gold and beige. Each pair retails for $140 via Adidas.com.